Onooks (OOKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $295,750.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded 51% lower against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.02 or 0.07502940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,438.28 or 0.99224010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.