OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of OneMain worth $25,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in OneMain by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in OneMain by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

OMF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. 3,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

