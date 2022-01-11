Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 21.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Omnicell by 87.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $163.39 on Friday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $116.07 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

