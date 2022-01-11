Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OCUL stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 116,410 shares of company stock worth $737,718 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

