Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.75 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Shares of OAS opened at $129.83 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.54.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

