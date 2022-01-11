Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 2,971 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 453,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

