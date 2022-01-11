Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.91. 81,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $241.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

