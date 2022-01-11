Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $406.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

