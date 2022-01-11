Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,980. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

