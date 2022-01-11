Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.50. 53,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,438. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

