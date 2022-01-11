Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.15. The stock had a trading volume of 155,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average is $160.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

