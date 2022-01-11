Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

NXP stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

