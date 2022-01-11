Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JPT opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

