Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
