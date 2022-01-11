Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

