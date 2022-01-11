Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

