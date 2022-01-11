Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

