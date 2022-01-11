Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.