Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $224.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $224,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Norwood Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Norwood Financial worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

