Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NPIFF. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.35.

NPIFF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

