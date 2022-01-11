Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.25

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.25 and last traded at $129.25, with a volume of 962878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.