Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,570,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 776,889 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $3,725,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $287.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.28.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

