Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,444,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,983.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Nordex has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.