Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $80.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

