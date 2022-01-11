Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.01 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

