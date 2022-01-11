NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

