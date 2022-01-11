NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $25.22 on Monday. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in NMI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NMI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NMI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

