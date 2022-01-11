nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,979. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

