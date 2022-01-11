NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

