NioCorp Developments’ (NIOBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 price target on the stock.
NIOBF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
About NioCorp Developments
