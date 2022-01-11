NioCorp Developments’ (NIOBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 price target on the stock.

NIOBF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.