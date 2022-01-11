Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,649,616 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 2.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $472,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

