Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $119.81 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,271,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,809,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.92% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 71.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $173,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.