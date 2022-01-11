Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $87,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 28.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 21.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000.

SGFY stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

