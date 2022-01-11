Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $68.66 Million Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,260 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.85% of Niu Technologies worth $68,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

