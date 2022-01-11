Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $176.01 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,124 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Editas Medicine worth $176,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,059,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 771.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of EDIT opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

