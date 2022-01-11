NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average of $163.59. The company has a market cap of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

