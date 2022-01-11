NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NI stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. NI has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NI by 72.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NI by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NI by 7.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NI in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in NI in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

