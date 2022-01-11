NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.35 million and $38,295.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $59.71 or 0.00141429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.40 or 0.07253728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.00 or 0.99821520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003170 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.