NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

