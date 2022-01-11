NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $3,036.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00306292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000812 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

