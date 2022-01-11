News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after buying an additional 1,963,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after buying an additional 1,520,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after buying an additional 1,257,972 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NWSA stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.