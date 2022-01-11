New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,763 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after buying an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after buying an additional 588,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after buying an additional 83,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after buying an additional 408,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

