New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,611 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $157.32 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.38.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

