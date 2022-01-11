New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

NYSE BMI opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.29 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.