New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 43,694 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 856,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,647 shares of company stock worth $3,365,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

