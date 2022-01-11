New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.27 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

