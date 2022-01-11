New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 13.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76.
KB Home Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
