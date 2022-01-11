New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.