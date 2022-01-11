New Street Research Begins Coverage on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.93.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,441,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,472,000 after purchasing an additional 599,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

