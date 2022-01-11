New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises 2.5% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 498,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $262,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 297.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.6% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 68,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

