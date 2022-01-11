Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00113258 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

